New York (PIX11) Busy isn’t just her name, it’s her way of life. Actor, writer, activist Busy Philipps and her co-host Caissie St. Onge, who is a writer and producer, are taking their podcast ‘Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best’ on the road.

On their podcast, they bring a celebrity guest on and talk about pop culture, pivots, creative setbacks, and what went on during their week. One of their least favorite parts about doing the podcast is that they have to do all the work. On the flipside, they feel its great being their own bosses. They also enjoy their connection with their fans.

‘Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best’ will be heading to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, February 11th. Tickets are available at www.njpac.org