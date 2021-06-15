‘Building a Bridge’: Journey to make Catholic church accepting of LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK — At this year’s Tribeca Festival, there’s a celebration of diversity with Juneteenth, Puerto Rican arts and LGBTQ+ programming.

Premiering Tuesday is the film “Building a Bridge,” which follows a priest on his journey to make the Catholic church more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

With June being Pride Month, this documentary’s release is right on time.

The film’s director Evan Mascagni and cinematographer/producer Nick Capezzera spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the documentary and what inspired them to work on it.

“Building a Bridge” premieres at the Tribeca Festival at Hudson Yards, and beginning Wednesday, there will be an at-home screening.