While fall in New York is known for it’s crisp, cool weather, it’s never too early to prepare financially for more harsh conditions.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida killed over 40 people in our region and left millions of dollars in damage. Extreme weather events continue to pose an urgent and ongoing threat.

That’s why it’s important to budget for a natural disaster now.

Joining us to help us do that is financial expert, Nicole Lapin.

If you want more planning and money advice, catch Nicole’s new daily finance show “Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin” on iHeart Radio, or pre-order her new book, “Miss Independent.”