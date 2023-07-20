NEW YORK (PIX11) — The family of Rex Heuermann, 59, the New York architect charged with the murder in the Gilgo Beach case, has been thrust in the spotlight.

Kerri Rawson, 45, the daughter of Dennis Rader, now infamous as the man behind the BTK murders of at least 10 in Kansas, said on Thursday she knows how they feel.

When the FBI told her about her dad’s criminal activity in 2005, she was shocked and even tried to give authorities an alibi to help him, she said.

“It’s the last thing you would ever imagine being notified (of),” Rawson said Thursday on PIX11 Morning News. “It was the most insane few hours of my life.”

