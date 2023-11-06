NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to caviar, the best way to enjoy more is with less. The luxury ingredient highlights some of the best dishes at Caviar Russe on Madison Avenue in Midtown.
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more in the video player.
by: Kirstin Cole
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to caviar, the best way to enjoy more is with less. The luxury ingredient highlights some of the best dishes at Caviar Russe on Madison Avenue in Midtown.
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more in the video player.