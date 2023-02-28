New York (PIX11) Actor, director, and fine artist Bruce Davison has built a remarkable resume spanning 5 decades with more than 300 credits in Hollywood. With a Golden Globe Award and also Oscar and Emmy Award nominations, his work has not gone unnoticed. Bruce can now be seen on the hit Paramount+ series ‘1923.’

‘1923’ follows the next generation of the Dutton family during the early 20th century. We see them face new challenges in the rise of western expansion, prohibition, and the great depression. Bruce portrays ‘Arthur’ in the series. He expresses the importance of characters and how if the audience cares about the character, the story can make it anywhere.

Episodes of ‘1923’ is available now on Paramount+.