Baseball… Hot dogs… And 9-11. Three things that at first, seem to have nothing to do with each other.

But for the family of Jimmy Quinn, they all play a part in remembering the brother lost on that tragic day. Brothers Michael and Joe Quin sat down with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to talk about how a special outing every year to a NY Mets game serves as an annual memorial to their brother, and the how the business they started together is a lasting legacy in honor of the Mets number one fan.