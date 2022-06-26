BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11)– A Brooklyn delivery service that provided customers with fresh produce for over a decade is expanding to include in-store dining.

‘Farm to People,’ which has represented 150 farmers and served 20,000 customers with box deliveries, is moving to in-person dining at a new Bushwick warehouse.

The ingredients are hyper-local and bursting with unique flavors. From the creamy hummus to the smashburger, the dishes highlight the season’s harvest.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove to sample some of the eats.