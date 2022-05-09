Brooklyn-born and raised performer Amara Granderson shines bright in the new production of Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf.’ It marks Granderson’s Broadway debut.

The reimagined revival is directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Choir Boy, co-director and choreographer of Fire Shut Up in My Bones). The production will play its final performance on Sunday, May 22 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).

Tickets are on sale for the show’s final weeks at www.telecharge.com. Discounted tickets are now available to students who present a valid Student ID at $25 per ticket.