NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is shut down at exit 29 Wednesday morning due to an overturned truck that spread debris all over the road.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed. The shutdown is causing delays on both the Long Island Expressway and the Gowanus Expressway.

An overhead road sign seems to have been also hit during the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.