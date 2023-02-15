New York (PIX11) The dark and gritty crime drama ‘BMF’ has been one of Starz most popular shows. The series which is based on true events follows the ‘Black Mafia Family,’ a drug trafficking and money laundering organization. After appearing on the show during season one, actor Rayan Lawrence, who portrays ‘K-9,’ is back as a major recurring character for season 2.

When auditioning for this character, Rayan did some research to find out what his character was about. Taking on this role made him realize the similarities between ‘K-9’ and himself. Working with show creator 50 Cent was a great experience for Lawrence. He shared that it felt like he knew him for years.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ drops on Starz weekly and can also be seen on the Starz App.