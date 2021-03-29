Brooklyn native, former city educator Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Dianne Morales is the youngest daughter of a working-class Puerto Rican family and has always found herself advocating for others like herself. 

Over the last decade, she has taken on positions to help tackle homelessness in the LGBTQ community and fight against barriers in the educational system. 

Now the Bedford-Stuyvesant native, former New York City educator and single mom of two is looking to be the first Afro-Latina mayor of the city. 

She spoke to PIX11 News and shared her vision for the Big Apple. 

