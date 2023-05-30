NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brian Henry aka HallowDreamz, is a Brooklyn Buck and Krump dancer from Bed-Stuy Brooklyn.

After growing up in NYC foster care and on the streets in a Bed-Stuy gang while his mom battled addiction, Henry turned to Krumping to save his life. Trained in ballet, modern, contemporary, and African dance, he started Krumping in 2004.

Henry is set to take the Joyce Stage from May 31 through June 4 in collaboration with GALLIM Dance to present a solo about survival—something he knows a lot about.