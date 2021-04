BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn mom has just released her first children book in honor of her daughter.

The new book “Abby and the Magic Mask” gave parents the opportunity to teach their own kids the opportunity to teach their own kids the importance of wearing masks in a fun and engaging way.

Author Aisha Goodridge and her daughter Abby spoke to PIX11 News about what drove her to write this kind of book and teaching kids the importance of staying protected.