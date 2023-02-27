NEW YORK (PIX11) – Some familiar faces will appear on season two of the series “Bel-Air.”

Tatiana Ali, who starred in the original “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” will make a special guest appearance and so will actor Brooklyn McLinn, who plays basketball coach Doc Hightower. Coach Hightower wants to take Will to the next level, but it’s going to take some convincing.

McLinn joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to chat about the show and what fans can expect in season two. You can catch the new season of “Bel-Air” streaming on Peacock.