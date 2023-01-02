NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said.

Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike would cause a work stoppage at all but two hospitals in Brooklyn, Reynoso said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

“It’s sad. We’ve been talking about nurses as heroes. For them to be preparing for a strike because we can’t pay them well…They’re understaffed and we’re losing them to hospitals outside New York City,” the politician said.

Reynoso said he hopes the nurses can get a new contract before the deadline because there is no backup plan yet if they do strike.

The borough president also discussed the latest proposals to fix the Brooklyn Queens Expressway as well as Brooklyn’s Public Health Conditions Report.

Watch the full interview in the video player.