BROOKLYN (PIX11) — In honor of Father’s Day and the Juneteenth holiday weekend, the third-annual March of Dads will take place in Brooklyn Sunday.

Organizers said this march will be a celebration of Black fatherhood., and the goal is to salute and empower Black and Brown fathers everywhere.

The march is hosted by a group called the Dad Gang, a community organization that is aimed at building solidarity and support between Black men and fathers around the world.

The group said this march is an opportunity to unite families while also debunking negative stereotypes that are associated with Black fathers in the media.

Mayor Eric Adams and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso are expected to speak along with the group’s founder Sean Williams.

The rally kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park. At around 11 a.m., the group will march to the Brooklyn Museum.