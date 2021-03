BROOKLYN — Have you ever heard of sausage filled with your favorite meats and vegetables?

One female butcher from Brooklyn has created a new fun way of eating meat. She said the goal is to help you eat well in a sustainable and affordable way.

She’s one of the few women who own and operate a butcher business in the United States.

Founder of Seemore Meats and Veggies, the “Sausage Queen,” Cara Nicoletti spoke to PIX11 News about the inspiration behind her career and her products.