NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said there should be an arrest in Jordan Neely’s chokehold death on an NYC subway.

“I do believe there should be an arrest. 100%. I also think these protests are speaking to the fact that for too long we’ve dehumanized homeless people and people with mental health issues,” Reynoso said on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

The politician also spoke about the protests at the Barclays Center, the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island, and MTA service changes to some of Brooklyn’s main subway lines.

Watch the full interview in the video player.