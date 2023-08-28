BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is one of NYC’s most popular landmarks. Located in the Prospect Park section, the 52-acre garden is home to more than 12,000 kinds of plants and over 30 specialty gardens, many of which have been here since it was established in 1910. Now the not-for-profit is on a mission to inspire with its summer and fall program series, Power of Trees.

Trees play a vital role in our daily lives. It mitigates climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. Its leaves can also help lower temperatures by providing shade and cooling through evapotranspiration. It’s a process that happens when water is transferred from the surface to the atmosphere, and can even reduce cooling costs during summer months. The exhibit includes more than 50 trees like the Hybrid Oak. A symbol of strength, the 86-foot-tall tree has a 119-foot spread.

There are also Linden Trees, which are some of the oldest in the garden. With a sweet fragrance and floral bloom, Lindens are unique because they can tolerate urban weather conditions including soil pollution.

In addition to highlighting the centerpieces of this massive green space, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden has teamed up with AnkhLave Arts Alliance to include six sculptures made by local artists and visitors are in awe.

One of the stand-out pieces is the Botanical boombox: Brooklyn Branch which celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The sonic sculpture even Includes solar panels that bear fruit…each symbolizing various artists including Brooklyn’s very own Sparky D and Heltah-Skeltah.

The Power of Trees Programming also includes interactive exhibitions, an immersive Soundbath musical performance, and science demonstrations just to name a few.

Other Exhibitions and Events:

Performance Artist in Residence

Performances: Saturday, September 23 & Sunday, September 24, 2023

Location to Be Announced

Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Artist in Residence program is a way for artists and visitors to see the Garden through a different artistic lens. The theme for the 2023 residency is Power of Trees, drawing inspiration from trees in our collections, tree care and caretakers, and the symbolism of trees as places of gathering, shelter, and culture. This year’s Performance Artist in Residence will be announced in June, and public performances of their work will take place in the Garden in September.

Indigenous Voices on Climate Change

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Part of City of Forest Day 2023 | In Partnership with Forest for All NYC

Chenae Bullock, enrolled Shinnecock Indian Nation tribal member and a descendant of the Montauk Tribe in Long Island, New York, and curator of Ohkehteau (Plants of the Earth): A Shinnecock Oral History, will lead programs on the effects of climate change on Indigenous populations in the region. The programs are part of City of Forest Day 2023, presented by Forest for All NYC in partnership with the Parks and Open Space Partners.