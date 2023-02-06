NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.

The 26-year-old cop is still in critical condition and the suspect remained at large, Reynoso said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

“The amount of guns we have in this city needs to get under control. It’s a tragedy,” Reynoso said.

The politician also addressed the recent migrant housing crisis, saying he has visited the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal where single men are being housed to make room for migrant families at a Manhattan hotel. The city is providing transportation to the main arteries to make the commute easier.

“Under the circumstances, the place is safe and keeping them healthy,” he said.

