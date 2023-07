NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s migrant crisis has spilled over into the streets of Midtown, where groups of asylum seekers were turned away from the intake center at the Roosevelt Hotel. City Hall said 93,000 migrants have come through New York City since last spring and more than 50,000 of them are in city shelters.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso discusses what steps could be taken to address the influx of migrants.

