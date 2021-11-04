Actress Brooke Butler talks new thriller ‘Lantern’s Lane’

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Sometimes friends can drift apart, especially when they move away from their hometown.

Well, for the best friends in the upcoming thriller “Lantern’s Lane,” surviving the night is their first priority.

Actress Brooke Butler chatted with the PIX11 Morning News all about the nail-biting new film, which critics are calling a cross between “Urban Legend” and “Scream.”

Plus, Butler opened up about her cult classic “All Cheerleaders Must Die” and why so many fans have come to love her flesh-eating character.

“Lantern’s Lane” hits theaters, VOD and all digital platforms on Friday, Nov. 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Project Runway' designer Darren on show pressure, moving to NYC and more

'Lantern's Lane': Brooke Butler talks new thriller

Fandango editor talks Marvel's "Eternals" excitement

Vaccines for kids: Questions answered by NYC health commissioner

COVID vaccines for kids begin at NYC-run sites

Queens BP Donovan Richards talks reelection, future plans

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss