Actress Brooke Butler talks new thriller ‘Lantern’s Lane’

Sometimes friends can drift apart, especially when they move away from their hometown.

Well, for the best friends in the upcoming thriller “Lantern’s Lane,” surviving the night is their first priority.

Actress Brooke Butler chatted with the PIX11 Morning News all about the nail-biting new film, which critics are calling a cross between “Urban Legend” and “Scream.”

Plus, Butler opened up about her cult classic “All Cheerleaders Must Die” and why so many fans have come to love her flesh-eating character.

“Lantern’s Lane” hits theaters, VOD and all digital platforms on Friday, Nov. 5.