Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

THE BRONX — From the Yankees to the parks and restaurants, there are so many reasons to visit the Bronx.

Now, there’s another.

This weekend, the world famous Bronx Night Market returns to Fordham Plaza.

Named the “Best Outdoor Market” by the New York Times, it’s not just the food and drinks that makes it the place to be on Saturday nights, there’s also the camaraderie and soul that make “The Night Market” the culinary pulse of the Bronx.

The mastermind behind the market, Marco Shalma and one of the vendors, owner of Bar Theory Bath and Spa Company, Ashley Gomez, spoke to PIX11 News about what people can expect this year and what precautions are in place.

Visit the Bronx Night Market website to check out participating vendors, shop and reserve a ticket.