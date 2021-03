NEW YORK — After performing on the stage at the Grammys, celebrities took home not only their awards, but a gift bag that included some inclusive products from businesses owned by people of color.

Among those gifts were from a local designer from New York City.

Fashion Designer, Bronx native and founder of Signed by McFly Jevaughn Williams, or “Mugzy McFly,” spoke to PIX11 News about what it meant for him to participate in this part of the Grammys and more about his products.