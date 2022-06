NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx brunch spot owned by two friends offers international dishes inspired by their the community’s multi-cultural background.

From the spicy Korean-style steak and eggs to the Jamaican Ceasar salad, the owners, who are from Haiti and Nigeria, called their eatery I-NINE to show how multi-ethnic Mott Haven is. The I stands for international, the owners said.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the spot on Bruckner Boulevard to get all the tasy details.