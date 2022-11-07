NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx voters didn’t exactly stampede to the polls during early voting.

According to the Board of Elections, only 39,000 Bronxites have voted so far, compelling Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to urge the community to get out and vote ahead of Election Day.

“There’s too much at stake. There are so many challenges facing the borough,” Gibson said during an interview on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

Gibson urged folks to vote for the Democrats on the ballot — from judges to governor –because fundamental rights, such as reproductive rights and healthcare, are on the line, she said.

“Vote for our future,” Gibson said.

Watch Gibson’s full interview in the video player above.