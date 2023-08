THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said she supports charges against an NYPD sergeant after he threw a cooler at a suspect’s head, causing the man to crash a motorcycle and die.

The Bronx community called for justice for 30-year-old Eric Duprey during a rally Saturday on Aqueduct Avenue.

Police said Duprey was attempting to flee the scene of a drug bust when he died, but his family argued that he wasn’t doing anything wrong.