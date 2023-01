New York (PIX11) Grammy Award-winning, Broadway actor Patrick Page knows the spotlight. The man behind ‘Hades’ in ‘Hadestown’ stars in a holiday movie ‘Spirited’ alongside Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

The movie takes a modern approach to the classic Christmas story ‘A Christmas Carol’. Patrick plays a ‘Jacob Marley’ type of character.

‘Spirited’ is streaming now on Apple+