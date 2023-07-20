Update: A tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract” was reached Thursday between the Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The contract is pending ratification by the bargaining unit.

Original story —

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hollywood writers have been on strike for three months, now Broadway could soon go dark.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which includes stagehands and make-up artists, is calling for a vote after long and unsuccessful negotiations. The workers have until 2 a.m. Friday to vote, meaning Broadway could go dark in less than a day.

Twenty-eight of Broadway’s 30 productions, including “Hamilton,” “Aladdin,” “Lion King,” and “Harry Potter,” would be impacted.

The last Broadway union strike was in 2007 and it lasted 17 days.