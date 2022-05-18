NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ali Stroker is only 34 and has a long list of professional accomplishments. The Bergen County native has starred on Broadway, TV and cabaret.

She’s the first actor to appear on Broadway in a wheelchair. She won a TONY Award in 2019 for her performance in “Oklahoma.” She’s written a novel and now has a brand-new children’s book, “Ali and the Sea Stars.”

The book is based on Stroker’s own life, she told PIX11’s Oji Obiekwe on the PIX11 Morning News.

“It’s inspired by how I was introduced to musical theater down on the Jersey shore,” she said. “The book is about creating theater and not waiting for someone to give you permission to do so.”

The actress and singer who grew up in Ridgewood wants to inspire children as she was inspired. She was in a car accident at the age of 2 and is paralyzed from the waist down. But nothing could stand in the way of her success.

And now she is about to achieve another personal milestone. In June, she’ll be part of a Shakespeare in the Park performance of “Richard the Third.”

“I’m going to be playing Lady Anne,” she said. “And this is like a dream come true. This was on my bucket list to do Shakespeare in the Park.”