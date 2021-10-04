Broadway star Laura Benanti previews Feinstein’s/54 Below performances

NEW YORK — Broadway is back! And to celebrate, Feinstein’s/54 Below is continuing its Diamond Series of performances with Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti.

Benanti has starred in 11 Broadway shows. Her television career includes roles on “Gossip Girl,” “Younger,” “Nashville,” “Supergirl,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “The Good Wife,” among others. Just last year, she released her debut album.

Benanti joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to talk about her upcoming performances at Feinstein’s/54 Below, which run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 10, as well as the return of Broadway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

