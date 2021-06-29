Broadway star Derrick Baskin talks headliner debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below

NEW YORK — This Grammy and Tony-nominated performer has lit up the stage in musicals such as “Memphis” and “The Little Mermaid.”

In the Broadway hit “Ain’t Too Proud,” he led the cast as founding Temptations member Otis Williams.

Not only has a great voice, he has some smooth moves, and now you can get up close and personal with actor and singer Derrick Baskin. 

Baskin makes his Feinstein’s/54 Below headliner debut beginning Tuesday night through July 3. 

He spoke with PIX11 News about what the audience can expect and how excited he is to bring live music to audiences again. 

For tickets, go to 54Below.com 

