NEW YORK (PIX11) — A brand new musical is making its way to Broadway, and it’s loosely based on the movie and song, “New York, New York.”

“New York, New York” is set in 1946 after World War II ends. A struggling musician meets his match in a singer who’s shooting for the stars.

PIX11’s Dan Mannarino went behind the scenes to interview some of the big names attached to the musical. Watch the video player for more.