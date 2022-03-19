NEW YORK (PIX11) — The legendary Betty Buckley returns to Joe’s Pub this weekend for an eight-performance engagement on the heels of a new collection of favorite songs from Broadway’s favorite son Stephen Sondheim.

Her new album, “Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim,” is her 19th studio album and contains 24 Sondheim songs that Buckley has performed over the years. Buckley, a Sondheim devotee and friend, was crushed by his untimely death but was inspired to pay tribute to him with her new album.

“In the weeks, and months following his death, I thought, wouldn’t it be really cool to put together all of the songs of his I have done over the years?” Buckley told PIX11 News.

Buckley made her Broadway debut in 1969 in the original production of “1776,” and since then has been called the “voice of Broadway” by New York Magazine. Her career has spanned motion pictures and hit television series, most recently “Law and Order SVU.”

After two years off, Buckley is looking forward to taking the stage at Joe’s Pub.

“It’s amazing!” she said. “The last time I was in New York I was performing at the Carlyle Café’ which is exactly two years ago. It was a two-week engagement, and the second week was canceled due to COVID.”

And after the hiatus, she can’t wait to sing for the audience.

“It’s nerve-wracking because it’s so much about practice and muscle memory. But I’ve got my friends to see me through it, so I fully intend for it to be a fun time,” Buckley said.

Performances by Betty Buckley and Friends at Joe’s Pub begin Friday, March 18 and run through Monday, March 21. For more info, visit publictheater.org.