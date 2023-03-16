New York (PIX11) Actor and singer Jordan Fisher is a man who can do it all. He has quite the resume in the world of television and music. Jordan will be taking center stage in the Broadway revival of ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ in the role of ‘Anthony.’

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s classic tale tells the story of a pie maker and a vengeful barber in London who are out for blood as they wrea havoc on Fleet Street. Jordan, who got his start acting in classical theatre, is very excited about performing the show and working with the large cast. He believes it will be a treat for the people who have been waiting on musical’s revival.

Tickets for ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street‘ are available now at Ticketmaster.com. The show opens March 26th at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.