New York (PIX11) Broadway’s ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ merges fairytale princesses with the music of pop icon Britney Spears to tell an original story. It follows Cinderella along with other princesses who question their storybook tales.

Actress Lauren Zakrin, who is no stranger to Broadway, takes on the role of ‘Little Mermaid.’ Throughout the show she performs with no voice but the audience can see her doing physical comedy. Britney Spears was one of Lauren’s inspirations growing up.

‘Once Upon a One More Time’ is running now at Marquis Theatre. For tickets and information visit onemoretimemusical.com.