NEW YORK (PIX11) – An overnight power disruption due to an issue at a Con Edison substation caused internet outages, flickering lights and even left some people trapped in elevators across the city.

The issue happened before midnight Thursday, according to Con Edison. A problem on a high-tension transmission line, which was seen smoking, caused some people’s power to dip or surge, the utility said.

Firefighters have been responding to multiple locations for power outages and stuck elevators, according to the FDNY. Elevators also went out at Grand Central, although train service wasn’t affected.

The NYPD also responded to calls related to the outage, but said there were no injuries and no suspected criminality.

Con Edison said it’s trying to figure out what caused the issue at the substation.