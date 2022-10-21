NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Mammography Day, making it a perfect time to take proactive steps in the fight against breast cancer.

Breast cancer survivors Marissa Thomas and Michelle Benjamin joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss their experiences and the importance of early detection.

“The key factor is knowing your body. When you know something is not right, don’t be scared to get it checked out,” said Benjamin, a care coordinator at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “Oftentimes we allow fear to stop us. But sometimes you have to use that fear … and put yourself out there to ask those hard questions. Because you might be able to stop something and catch it early.”

Through the group she co-founded and serves as CEO, For the Breast of Us, Thomas strives toward “empowering women … and giving them the tools on advocating for themselves, asking for second opinions, referring them to different doctors that we may have seen, that we have a good relationship with, doctors that actually listen to us, especially women of color.”

Free mobile mammogram screenings will be available this coming weekend at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx.

