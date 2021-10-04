Breast cancer survivor tells story of survival, importance of yearly screenings

The PIX11 Morning News is committed to raising awareness around breast cancer, especially during the month of October.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Now, it’s not always about genetics as 85% of breast cancers occur in women with no family history of it.

Screenings for breast cancer dropped significantly during the pandemic, but COVID didn’t stop one Queens woman from getting her mammogram, and it ended up saving her life.

Michelle Robinson, a breast cancer survivor, and Oncologist Dr. Dawn Hershman spoke with PIX11 News to share more about Robinson’s early diagnosis and hopes her story serves as an inspiration to others going through similar experiences.

Project Renewal ScanVan, the nation’s first mobile mammography clinic, is offering free mammograms across New York City in underserved communities.

Call 646-415-7932 for an appointment or find out when the ScanVan will be available near you.