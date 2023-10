NEW YORK (PIX11) – A breast cancer survivor is paying it forward after her diagnosis and successful fight against the disease.

Isabella Asante was diagnosed while working as a traveling nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. She said her doctor became her source of inspiration 8 years later as she’s trying to build a breast cancer center in Ghana to save the lives of women in her native country.

