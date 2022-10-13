NEW YORK (PIX11) — Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Women of color are disproportionately affected by the disease. According to medical experts, Black women have the highest death rate, partially because one out of five has triple-negative breast cancer, a rare form of the disease.

Dr. Arif Kamal from the American Cancer Society joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to shed light on this issue.

“A woman of color who has a diagnosis of breast cancer is also less likely than her white counterpart to receive standard of care, meaning the cutting-edge treatments,” Kamal said, adding that they’re also less likely to be approached about and enrolled in clinical trials.

Kamal emphasized how important it is for women to ask their medical providers about their eligibility for clinical trials.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.