Breakdancing competitions making post-pandemic comeback with Red Bull BC One

NEW YORK — Breakdancing was born on the streets of New York City more than 40 years ago and has since grown into an international phenomenon.

It’s also set to become an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games and competitions are making a major post-pandemic comeback.

Breakdancers Fabiano Carvalho Lopes, also known as “Neguin,” and Victor Montalvo joined the PIX11 Morning News to showcase their moves ahead of one of the largest breakdancing competitions in the world, the Red Bull BC One.

Regional qualifiers will be held in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Houston. The Red Bull BC One Cypher New York will host events throughout July, culminating with the regional championship on July 25.

The national Red Bull BC One competition will be held in Orlando, Florida from Aug. 20-22.