New York (PIX11) The most electrifying show, ‘Young Rock,’ is back with season three on NBC. The popular series picks up exactly where the last season left off. It continues to tell stories of the iconic wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from three stages of his life. ‘Teenage Rock’ has been portrayed by Bradley Constant.

One of the big changes for the cast this season was moving productions Australia to Memphis. Bradley shared that even though he liked filming in Australia for the first 2 seasons of the show, He enjoys filming in Memphis. Another thing he added was that they were able to get more set visits from their teams and writers. Bradley said playing his character comes second nature and easy. He would also like to direct an episode of the show one day.

Constant enjoys working out almost everyday and even spends time in the gym with castmate Adrian Groulx who plays the youngest Rock. Another person he got a chance to hangout with was the man himself, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, earlier in the year. He loved working with him and taking direction.

‘Young Rock’ airs Fridays on NBC and all episodes can be found on Peacock.