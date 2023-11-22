NEW YORK (PIX11) – Nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

Around 49 million are opting to drive, while 1.4 million people will travel by bus, train or cruise ship, AAA said. In addition, 4.5 million people are expected to travel by air for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Long Island Expressway and Belt Parkway are expected to see a spike in typical travel volumes, according to INRIX, an analytics company that collects transportation data.

These are the roadways that are expected to see a large increase in traffic:

I-278 South from Exit 13 to Exit 22: 158% traffic increase

I-495 East from Exit 13 to Exit 32: 97% traffic increase

Belt Parkway West from Exit 17 to Exit 3: 77% traffic increase

Belt Parkway East from Exit 3 to Exit 17: 66% traffic increase

I-495 West from Exit 44 to Exit 16: 21% traffic increase

INRIX encourages drivers to leave for their Thanksgiving dinners before 11 a.m. Thursday in order to avoid delays on the roads.