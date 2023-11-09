BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a moped driver who hit and injured a 9-year-old boy in Williamsburg on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The child was struck on Harrison Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., police said. The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The driver took off after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).