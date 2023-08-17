BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 9-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a creek behind the IKEA in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police said.

The boy was seen in surveillance video leaving the IKEA alone just before 9 p.m. The NYPD deployed boats and dive teams to search for the boy for almost three hours until he was found near the creek’s basin.

Police said the boy was pulled out of the water around midnight and died about an hour later.

Witnesses told PIX11 News they were shaken by what they saw and described the boy as non-verbal.

“This is the first time I have witnessed something like this,” said one witness. “The first time I have seen a body. It’s not an adult. It’s a kid.”