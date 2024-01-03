NEW YORK (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to the Bay View Houses in Canarsie around 9 p.m. The boy, identified by police as Javel Lawton, was shot once in the chest, according to authorities.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Brookdale where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

