QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A body was recovered from a car that was found underwater in the East River near Astoria Sunday night, officials said.

Police said they received a call about the car near Rainey Park at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Both the FDNY and NYPD responded to the scene.

The NYPD said they first only saw car debris, but after an hour of searching, a 2021 white BMW was located in the water.

Officials said a man’s body was found in the car Sunday evening. First responders were able to remove it.

Authorities are waiting for the Army Corp to pull the car from the water, officials said.