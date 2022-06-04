MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — As summer approaches, corners of Manhattan are starting to be filled up with smooth, sweet jazz.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival, which has been up and running for over a decade, features an incredible lineup of renowned artists. One of them is Robert Glasper, an award-winning jazz musician and singer-songwriter.

Glasper joined PIX11 News to talk about his biggest musical influence.

Watch the video player above for the full interview. For more information, visit the event page.